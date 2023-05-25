KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Trey DeWeese
Cunningham High School
May. 25, 2023
Biography:
Academic Honors & Awards: I have made Honor Role every semester for 4 years and am a part of the National Honors Society
High School Involvement: I am involved in football, basketball, and track. As well as all different types of clubs including Kays, Pep Club, and STUCO
Fun Fact about Yourself: My parents say if college doesn’t work out, my card skills are good enough to go work in Vegas.
Dream Job: I don’t really have a dream job
College & Major: Kansas State University and I plan to study Finance
Future Plans: Attending K-State and enjoying my time in college
