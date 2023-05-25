KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Treyton Olander

Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards: KSHSAA Citizenship Award, Academic All-State: Cross Country, Lifesmarts Nationalist, State Scholar’s Bowl Contestant

High School Involvement: Cross country, Basketball, Track & Field, Scholar’s Bowl, FFA, NHS

Fun Fact about Yourself: I started running 5k races when I was 9.

Dream Job: Spacex engineer

College & Major: Kansas State University, Mechanical Engineering

Future Plans: I plan to graduate from college with my degree and get a job at Spacex

