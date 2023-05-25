KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Zach Johnson

Maize High School
Zach Johnson
Zach Johnson(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards: Valedictorian / #1 Class Rank, Summa Cum Laude, US Presidential Scholar Nominee, National Merit Finalist, Kansas Governor’s Scholar, AP Scholar with Distinction, 4 Year Academic Letterman

High School Involvement: Cross Country (Captain; 4 Year Letterman; AVCTL Div I Runner-Up, 4 Year State Qualifier), Track (All-State; 3 Year Letterman; AVCTL Div I 1600 Runner-Up), All-State Pianist (Highest Rating at State Festival), Math Club President, Student Council Executive Board Member, National Honors Society Community Service Coordinator, Superintendent’s Student Advisory Team Member, Orchestra Section Leader, Chemistry Club, Community Service Math Tutor, Flying Angels Youth XC Club Coach, Meddys Employee

Fun Fact: I ran my first race when I was 4 years old!

Dream Job: Mechanical Engineer at NASA

College & Major: Columbia & Mechanical Engineering

Future Plans: I plan to run in college, then either pursue a Master’s degree or begin working as an engineer.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

