KWCH Top of the Class - Amy Black
Douglass High School
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Biography:
Academic Honors & Awards: Involvement in National Honor Society, Principal’s Honor Roll 4 years
High School Involvement: Band, Choir, Musical, Scholars Bowl, Stem Club, Art Club, DnD Club, Forensics, Tennis, NHS
Fun Fact about Yourself: I know an insane amount of dinosaur facts
Dream Job: Congresswoman
College & Major: Washburn University, Political Science
Future Plans: Attend Washburn University and Washburn Law School to study Political Science and become a Criminal Prosecution Lawyer
