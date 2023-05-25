KWCH Top of the Class - Amy Black

Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards: Involvement in National Honor Society, Principal’s Honor Roll 4 years

High School Involvement: Band, Choir, Musical, Scholars Bowl, Stem Club, Art Club, DnD Club, Forensics, Tennis, NHS

Fun Fact about Yourself: I know an insane amount of dinosaur facts

Dream Job: Congresswoman

College & Major: Washburn University, Political Science

Future Plans: Attend Washburn University and Washburn Law School to study Political Science and become a Criminal Prosecution Lawyer

