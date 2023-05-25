KWCH Top of the Class - Avery Ash
El Dorado High School
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Biography:
Academic Honors & Awards: Student of the month every month of the 2022-2023 school year, received a 3rd place medal for during multiple tennis meets.
High School Involvement: Orchestra, Chamber Music, GSA, NHS, Safety Council, Earthcare, Tennis
Fun Fact about Yourself: I am the student coordinator for GLSEN: Kansas Chapter
Dream Job: language interpreter/translator
College & Major: Wichita State University & Applied Linguistics
Future Plans: I just want to travel, and learn new things
