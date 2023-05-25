KWCH Top of the Class - Avery Ash

Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards: Student of the month every month of the 2022-2023 school year, received a 3rd place medal for during multiple tennis meets.

High School Involvement: Orchestra, Chamber Music, GSA, NHS, Safety Council, Earthcare, Tennis

Fun Fact about Yourself: I am the student coordinator for GLSEN: Kansas Chapter

Dream Job: language interpreter/translator

College & Major: Wichita State University & Applied Linguistics

Future Plans: I just want to travel, and learn new things

