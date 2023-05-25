KWCH Top of the Class - Caleb Lowry
Eisenhower High School
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIOGRAPHY
Academic Honors & Awards: Wichita State Jabara Scholar, Magna Cum Laude (top 5% of class) WSU DSI semifinalist,
High School Involvement: NHS, Be The LIght (bible study club), Varsity Football, Varsity Track, wrestling, baseball, golf, powerlifting
Fun Fact about Yourself: My Personal best bass is 7.3 pounds
Dream Job: Working for myself in a creative/outdoor field
College & Major: Wichita State University, Entrepreneurship
Future Plans: Attend WSU and seek out opportunities to grow as an entrepreneur.
