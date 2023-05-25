KWCH Top of the Class - Jace Isaac Watson
Fredric Remington High School
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Biography:
Academic Honors & Awards:
- Remington High School Honor Roll 2021-2023
- Dwane and Velma Wallace Scholar
- Morrison Merit Scholar
- Kansas Governor’s Scholar
- National Honors Society Member 2021-2023
High School Involvement:
- Debate: 2021 - 2022
- Science Olympiad: 2021 - 2022
- Scholars Bowl: 2020 - 2023
- Basketball: 2020 - 2021
- Golf: 2020 - 2023
- National Honors Society: 2021 - 2023
- Student Council Vice President: 2021 - 2022
- Tutoring - 2019 - 2023
Fun Fact about Yourself: I love listening to new music
Dream Job: Software Engineer
College & Major: Wichita State University, Computer Science
Future Plans: In the future, I hope to use the skills I acquire during my time at Wichita State University to become a successful software engineer with the ability to help those around me using innovative technology
