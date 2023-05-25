KWCH Top of the Class - Jace Isaac Watson

Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards:

Remington High School Honor Roll 2021-2023

Dwane and Velma Wallace Scholar

Morrison Merit Scholar

Kansas Governor’s Scholar

National Honors Society Member 2021-2023

High School Involvement:

Debate: 2021 - 2022

Science Olympiad: 2021 - 2022

Scholars Bowl: 2020 - 2023

Basketball: 2020 - 2021

Golf: 2020 - 2023

National Honors Society: 2021 - 2023

Student Council Vice President: 2021 - 2022

Tutoring - 2019 - 2023

Fun Fact about Yourself: I love listening to new music

Dream Job: Software Engineer

College & Major: Wichita State University, Computer Science

Future Plans: In the future, I hope to use the skills I acquire during my time at Wichita State University to become a successful software engineer with the ability to help those around me using innovative technology

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com