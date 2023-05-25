KWCH Top of the Class - Jace Isaac Watson

Fredric Remington High School
Jace Isaac Watson
Jace Isaac Watson(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards:

  • Remington High School Honor Roll 2021-2023
  • Dwane and Velma Wallace Scholar
  • Morrison Merit Scholar
  • Kansas Governor’s Scholar
  • National Honors Society Member 2021-2023

High School Involvement:

  • Debate: 2021 - 2022
  • Science Olympiad: 2021 - 2022
  • Scholars Bowl: 2020 - 2023
  • Basketball: 2020 - 2021
  • Golf: 2020 - 2023
  • National Honors Society: 2021 - 2023
  • Student Council Vice President: 2021 - 2022
  • Tutoring - 2019 - 2023

Fun Fact about Yourself: I love listening to new music

Dream Job: Software Engineer

College & Major: Wichita State University, Computer Science

Future Plans: In the future, I hope to use the skills I acquire during my time at Wichita State University to become a successful software engineer with the ability to help those around me using innovative technology

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Scene of a crash near 39th and Rock.
17-year-old killed in crash near 39th & Rock identified
Johnson Controls OpenBlue technologies will help Discount Group optimize energy consumption,...
Johnson Controls announces Wichita layoffs
Metal detectors at Wichita West High.
How many weapons went through USD 259 scanners this school year?
View inside the Rolling Hills Missile Silo in Central Kansas
$1.3 million missile silo hits real estate market in Central Kansas
A pilgrim venerates the incorrupt body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, OSB, on May 20, 2023....
Nun’s body seemingly incorrupt 4 years after burial, some call it a ‘miracle in Missouri’

Latest News

Collin Wyant
KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Collin Wyant
Emily Durst
KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Emily Durst
Josey Austin
KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Josey Austin
Reid Schuckman
KWCH Top of the Class - Reid Schuckman