KWCH Top of the Class - Reid Schuckman
McPherson High School
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Biography:
Academic Honors & Awards: Governor’s Scholar, Complete Kansas Scholar Curriculum, NHS member/VP, and Valedictorian
High School Involvement: Boys Varsity Soccer (4yrs), Class Rep of Student Council (4yrs), Boys Varsity Swim (2yrs), Varsity Scholar Bowls (2yrs), NHS Vice-President (1yr), and Girls Soccer Manager (1yr)
Fun Fact about Yourself: I have gone to high school state five times between my junior and senior year
Dream Job: Working in the BioTech world
College & Major: University of Kansas, Biomechanical Engineering
Future Plans: Own my own business developing/making medical devices to improve people’s lives
