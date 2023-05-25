KWCH Top of the Class - Reid Schuckman

McPherson High School
Reid Schuckman
Reid Schuckman(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards: Governor’s Scholar, Complete Kansas Scholar Curriculum, NHS member/VP, and Valedictorian

High School Involvement: Boys Varsity Soccer (4yrs), Class Rep of Student Council (4yrs), Boys Varsity Swim (2yrs), Varsity Scholar Bowls (2yrs), NHS Vice-President (1yr), and Girls Soccer Manager (1yr)

Fun Fact about Yourself: I have gone to high school state five times between my junior and senior year

Dream Job: Working in the BioTech world

College & Major: University of Kansas, Biomechanical Engineering

Future Plans: Own my own business developing/making medical devices to improve people’s lives

