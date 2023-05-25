Male African lion arrives at Salina’s Rolling Hills Zoo

Oskar, the new Lion at Rolling Hills Zoo.
Oskar, the new Lion at Rolling Hills Zoo.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rolling Hills Zoo welcomed Oskar, a male African lion, to the zoo’s Pride of the Prairie. Having completed his 30 day quarantine, Oskar is joining the pride’s nine year old sisters, Zalika and Kamali.

Initially Oskar and the female lions will be kept separated as they get to know one another. During the first few days Oskar will be adjusting to his new home. It may take time before he is comfortable leaving his sleeping quarters, so guests are asked to be patient and kind with him. Once he is ready, guests will find him in the day room while the females are outside, rotating daily to allow each time outside while they get to know each other. This “dating” process will take time, but once the keepers feel comfortable with putting them together, they will do so.

Born at the Denver Zoo in 2020, Oskar was one of two in his litter. His mother, Kamara, and father, Tobias, along with his sister, Araali, still reside at the Denver Zoo. There, his pride consisted of seven lions, four females and three males. His half-brother, Tatu (both offspring of Tobias), recently made the move to the Topeka Zoo. At three years of age, Oskar is just reaching sexual maturity and unlikely to breed until four or five.

His favorite enrichment items include phone books, zoo kongs and scents. “Oskar really enjoys shredding paper and cardboard boxes, and loves rhino hay, rolling around in it and getting all stinky,” according to Siarra Abker, RHZ Vet Tech. “Motivated by food, Oskar is eager to train and happy to do anything his keepers ask.”

