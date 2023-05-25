Passing the torch: Former Hays athlete meets senior who broke 52-year-old record

Keamonie Archie (left) and Greg Nichols.
Keamonie Archie (left) and Greg Nichols.(Hays USD 489)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After more than half a century, it seemed like Greg Nichols’ record would last forever.

In 1971, then Hays High junior Greg Nichols set the school record with a 23-foot, 11-inch long jump. It stood for 52 years until it wasn’t just broken, but shattered by senior Keamonie Archie. Earlier this spring, Archie jumped 24 feet, 7.5 inches which, if it stands as long as Nichols’ record, won’t be broken until 2075.

Nichols didn’t let the new record go unrecognized. At last week’s regional meet in Maize, Nichols showed up to meet Archie and shake the senior’s hand.

With Nichols in attendance, Archie qualified for the state meet in multiple events, including the long jump. Nichols is also the former teammate of Hays javelin coach Fred Joy, both graduating in 1972.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Scene of a crash near 39th and Rock.
17-year-old killed in crash near 39th & Rock identified
Johnson Controls OpenBlue technologies will help Discount Group optimize energy consumption,...
Johnson Controls announces Wichita layoffs
A pilgrim venerates the incorrupt body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, OSB, on May 20, 2023....
Nun’s body seemingly incorrupt 4 years after burial, some call it a ‘miracle in Missouri’
Metal detectors at Wichita West High.
How many weapons went through USD 259 scanners this school year?
A GoFundMe page is established to help the family of La'tionna Johnson, killed in a shooting in...
Woman shot in Old Town over weekend dies at hospital

Latest News

Wichita Heights HS wheelchair athlete Grant Pierce is a national record holder in the...
Wichita Heights senior, national record holder gears up for final state meet
Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. guards against Indiana during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kevin McCullar announces his return to KU basketball
WSU baseball
Shocker baseball drops opening game of AAC Tournament
Catbacker Tour brings K-State coaches, athletes to Wildcat fans in Wichita