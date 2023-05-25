Passing the torch: Former Hays athlete meets senior who broke 52-year-old record

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After more than half a century, it seemed like Greg Nichols’ record would last forever.

In 1971, then Hays High junior Greg Nichols set the school record with a 23-foot, 11-inch long jump. It stood for 52 years until it wasn’t just broken, but shattered by senior Keamonie Archie. Earlier this spring, Archie jumped 24 feet, 7.5 inches which, if it stands as long as Nichols’ record, won’t be broken until 2075.

Nichols didn’t let the new record go unrecognized. At last week’s regional meet in Maize, Nichols showed up to meet Archie and shake the senior’s hand.

With Nichols in attendance, Archie qualified for the state meet in multiple events, including the long jump. Nichols is also the former teammate of Hays javelin coach Fred Joy, both graduating in 1972.

