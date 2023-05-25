Scattered showers and storms likely around the state today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we are waking up to few showers this morning, mainly over central Kansas, and the decaying outflow boundaries should lead to additional shower and storm development later today. Like the past few days, the storms will be isolated in nature and other than pockets of heavy rain, widespread severe weather is not expected.

More clouds today, compared to Tuesday and Wednesday, will keep temperatures cooler than normal. Out-the-door temperatures in the 50s and 60s will stop in the middle to upper 70s this afternoon.

Additional weak disturbances will drift across (mainly) western Kansas into the holiday weekend keeping small storm chances in the forecast. The better chance of getting wet will be during the afternoon and evening hours, and like the last few rounds of rain, severe weather is not expected.

A gradual warming trend will take place through Memorial Day, and the unofficial start to summer will feel like it as highs climb into the lower to middle 80s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy; isolated afternoon storms. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 78

Tonight: An evening shower, then mostly cloudy. Wind: SE/E 5-10. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 80.

Sat: Low: 58. High: 81. Partly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 59. High: 82. Partly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 61. High: 83. Partly cloudy.

Tue: Low: 63. High: 83. Partly cloudy.

Wed: Low: 63. High: 84. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

