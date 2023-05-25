Search for shooting suspect prompts heavy police presence in N. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An investigation into a shooting reported a little before 8 p.m. Wednesday has a portion of a street blocked off in a north Wichita neighborhood. A Sedgwick County Dispatch supervisor said there’s a street closure on North Minnesota Street from East McFarland to 24th Street. This scene is northwest of 21st Street and Interstate 135.

The person injured in the shooting was walk-in at a Wichita hospital. 12 News sent a crew to the area to sort out what happened as the investigation continues.

