Search for shooting suspect prompts heavy police presence in N. Wichita

A shooting call prompted a heavy police response to the area of East 24th Street North and...
A shooting call prompted a heavy police response to the area of East 24th Street North and North Minnesota Street.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An investigation into a shooting reported a little before 8 p.m. Wednesday has a portion of a street blocked off in a north Wichita neighborhood. A Sedgwick County Dispatch supervisor said there’s a street closure on North Minnesota Street from East McFarland to 24th Street. This scene is northwest of 21st Street and Interstate 135.

The person injured in the shooting was walk-in at a Wichita hospital. 12 News sent a crew to the area to sort out what happened as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Scene of a crash near 39th and Rock.
17-year-old killed in crash near 39th & Rock identified
Taylor Chrisman
Bishop Carroll softball playing in memory of late teammate
12 News
Child found wandering at Wichita Walmart identified, returned to guardians
Wichita police ask for help in the search for 12-year-old Daleya Terrell and 14-year-old Kaleya...
Wichita police ask for help in search for girls reported missing
Johnson Controls OpenBlue technologies will help Discount Group optimize energy consumption,...
Johnson Controls announces Wichita layoffs

Latest News

College Hill Elementary honors life of beloved staff member
On the last day of school, students and staff at Wichita's College Hill Elementary School...
College Hill Elementary honors life of beloved staff member
Retiring USD 259 Superintendent Dr. Alicia Thompson has last speaking engagement for district
Wichita Police Department unveils 'Torch Run' vehicle