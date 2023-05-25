Week of May 29: Job of the day

KWCH Building You
KWCH Building You
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas are presenting jobs with a financial focus.

MONDAY: Finance Coordinator | International Rescue Committee | Wichita | $25.00 - $26.90 | Qualifications: • Undergraduate degree in Accounting or similar field of study • 2+ years professional work experience with accounting and bookkeeping procedures and standards | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12533427 | Benefits include: •10 sick days, 10 US holidays, 20-25 paid time off days depending on role and tenure, medical insurance starting at $120 per month, dental starting at $7 per month, and vision starting at $5 per month, FSA for healthcare and commuter costs, a 403b retirement savings plan with immediately vested matching, disability & life insurance, and an Employee Assistance Program which is available to our staff and their families to support counseling and care in times of crisis and mental health struggles. | International Rescue Committee has 12 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

TUESDAY: Administrator - Wealth | Intrust Bank | Wichita | $19 | Qualifications: • Bachelor’s degree in area of business or related field • 2 -5 years previous trust & investment experience a plus • Excellent client communication skills | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12533555 | Benefits include: •Competitive Pay, Time Off, 401k, Career Development, Tuition Reimbursement, Banking Benefits, Medical, Dental, Vision and so much more. | Intrust Bank has 11 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

WEDNESDAY: Buyer (C41) - Finance | City of Wichita | Wichita | $45,360 - $80,653 | Qualifications: • Graduation from a 4-year college with a degree in Business, Public Administration or a related field • 1 year of experience performing actual purchasing duties and activities | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12536910 | Benefits include: •Vacation, Holidays, Sick Leave, Health Insurance, Dental, Life, Disability Insurance, Retirement and so much more. | City of Wichita has 45 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

THURSDAY: Shift Supervisor Cage-Grave Shift | Kansas Star Casino | Mulvane | $45,000 | Qualifications: • Must be 21 years of age • Minimum 2 years experience working in all facets of cage operations preferred • Ability to operate CMS, Central Credit, Global Cash, Western Union, ACSC, Microsoft Office, and KRONOS software and processes | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12533473 | Benefits include: •Medical, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance. | Kansas Star Casino has 20 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

FRIDAY: Universal Banker | Emprise Bank | McPherson | $17.40 | Qualifications: • High School Diploma or equivalent required • 2+ years of customer service experience required • 1+ years of bank teller experience required | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12513884 | Benefits include: •Medical Insurance, Dental, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, 401K. | Emprise Bank has 20 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Scene of a crash near 39th and Rock.
17-year-old killed in crash near 39th & Rock identified
Johnson Controls OpenBlue technologies will help Discount Group optimize energy consumption,...
Johnson Controls announces Wichita layoffs
Metal detectors at Wichita West High.
How many weapons went through USD 259 scanners this school year?
View inside the Rolling Hills Missile Silo in Central Kansas
$1.3 million missile silo hits real estate market in Central Kansas
A pilgrim venerates the incorrupt body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, OSB, on May 20, 2023....
Nun’s body seemingly incorrupt 4 years after burial, some call it a ‘miracle in Missouri’

Latest News

Oskar, the new Lion at Rolling Hills Zoo.
Male African lion arrives at Salina’s Rolling Hills Zoo
Callee, the Sedgwick County Zoo's new elephant.
Callee, an African elephant, welcomed to Sedgwick County Zoo
Brandon Russell
Brandon Russell named Derby Police Chief
Great Bend students rewarded with bikes.
29 Great Bend Students rewarded for perfect attendance