Week of May 29: Job of the day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas are presenting jobs with a financial focus.

MONDAY: Finance Coordinator | International Rescue Committee | Wichita | $25.00 - $26.90 | Qualifications: • Undergraduate degree in Accounting or similar field of study • 2+ years professional work experience with accounting and bookkeeping procedures and standards | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12533427 | Benefits include: •10 sick days, 10 US holidays, 20-25 paid time off days depending on role and tenure, medical insurance starting at $120 per month, dental starting at $7 per month, and vision starting at $5 per month, FSA for healthcare and commuter costs, a 403b retirement savings plan with immediately vested matching, disability & life insurance, and an Employee Assistance Program which is available to our staff and their families to support counseling and care in times of crisis and mental health struggles. | International Rescue Committee has 12 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

TUESDAY: Administrator - Wealth | Intrust Bank | Wichita | $19 | Qualifications: • Bachelor’s degree in area of business or related field • 2 -5 years previous trust & investment experience a plus • Excellent client communication skills | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12533555 | Benefits include: •Competitive Pay, Time Off, 401k, Career Development, Tuition Reimbursement, Banking Benefits, Medical, Dental, Vision and so much more. | Intrust Bank has 11 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

WEDNESDAY: Buyer (C41) - Finance | City of Wichita | Wichita | $45,360 - $80,653 | Qualifications: • Graduation from a 4-year college with a degree in Business, Public Administration or a related field • 1 year of experience performing actual purchasing duties and activities | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12536910 | Benefits include: •Vacation, Holidays, Sick Leave, Health Insurance, Dental, Life, Disability Insurance, Retirement and so much more. | City of Wichita has 45 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

THURSDAY: Shift Supervisor Cage-Grave Shift | Kansas Star Casino | Mulvane | $45,000 | Qualifications: • Must be 21 years of age • Minimum 2 years experience working in all facets of cage operations preferred • Ability to operate CMS, Central Credit, Global Cash, Western Union, ACSC, Microsoft Office, and KRONOS software and processes | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12533473 | Benefits include: •Medical, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance. | Kansas Star Casino has 20 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

FRIDAY: Universal Banker | Emprise Bank | McPherson | $17.40 | Qualifications: • High School Diploma or equivalent required • 2+ years of customer service experience required • 1+ years of bank teller experience required | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12513884 | Benefits include: •Medical Insurance, Dental, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, 401K. | Emprise Bank has 20 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com