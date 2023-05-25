Wichita Heights senior, national record holder gears up for final state meet

Grant Pierce also has the nation's second fastest wheelchair time at the 1,600-meter distance.
By Joe Baker and KWCH Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Grant Pierce, a star athlete representing Wichita Heights High School, is preparing for his final state track meet, a week removed form breaking a national record.

Last week, Pierce set the national wheelchair record in the 3,200 meter race. He also has the second fastest time nationally in the 1,600. This past weekend, Pierce broke the national record, powering his way around the track eight times in a time of 8:28.69. He said he beat the previous record by about five seconds.

“At the start of the season, I knew I wanted to do something special, maybe a state record or something like that,” he said. “And then, just coming toward the end of the season, I just kept getting faster and faster, and that’s when it sort of clicked with me.”

He said hearing that his 3,200 meter time is a national record “was pretty exciting.”

HIs 1,600-meter time is 3:53.83. Pierce’s coach, Brandon McMillen says Pierce has cut more than a minute of time off the 1,600 over his high school career.

“His very first mile he ever did was 4:59, I think,” McMillen said. “I was so shocked by even the sub-five. I thought, ‘man, this guy can go far.’”

While proud of his record, Pierce has his eyes set on this weekend’s state track meet. He said he hopes his performance proves to other that you shouldn’t let anything stop you from doing what you live.

“Whether you’re disabled or not, just make something of yourself and you won’t regret it,” Pierce said.

McMillen said he hopes to see Pierce participate in the 2024 Paralympic Games, set to take place in Paris next summer.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Scene of a crash near 39th and Rock.
17-year-old killed in crash near 39th & Rock identified
Taylor Chrisman
Bishop Carroll softball playing in memory of late teammate
12 News
Child found wandering at Wichita Walmart identified, returned to guardians
Wichita police ask for help in the search for 12-year-old Daleya Terrell and 14-year-old Kaleya...
Wichita police ask for help in search for girls reported missing
Johnson Controls OpenBlue technologies will help Discount Group optimize energy consumption,...
Johnson Controls announces Wichita layoffs

Latest News

Wichita wheelchair athlete sets national record in 3,200-meter race, prepares for state meet
Nordstrom Rack on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, provided an opportunity for littles with Big Brothers...
Nordstrom Rack in NE Wichita hosts shopping event for Big Brothers Big Sisters
Easton Beightel, 12, recently published a book inspired by her experiences with four brain...
Topeka girl publishes book after brain surgery
Nordstrom Rack in NE Wichita hosts shopping event for Big Brothers Big Sisters