Endangered siamang ape born at Garden City’s zoo

By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City announced Friday that Violet, an endangered siamang, has given birth to her first baby.  The infant was born on May 23 and is the first for parents Violet and Zoli.  The zoo reports that the new family appears to be doing fine. they reside in the Wild Asia area at the zoo, with access to their indoor quarters and outdoor habitat.

Native to Sumatra and Malaysia, siamangs are an endangered lesser ape.  They are highly adapted for life in the trees and well known for their call, which can be heard for miles.  Destruction of the rainforests that they live in is the main cause of their predicament.  You can help siamangs in the wild by purchasing products that use sustainably produced palm oil, which does not contribute to destruction of the rainforests.

Keepers found Violet holding the baby Tuesday morning during the first morning check.  Staff have been monitoring the family since, paying close attention to maternal behaviors, the baby’s strength and activity, as well as how Dad is fitting in with the new dynamic.

The birth is the result of a breeding recommendation from the Siamang Species Survival Plan program, which coordinates population management for the species within member institutions of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).  Together AZA members and their partners are working to help save siamangs through education, scientific research, fieldwork, public awareness, and conservation action.

