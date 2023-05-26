Get paid $1,000 to taste test doughnuts from Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’

The winner will get the chance to taste a range of doughnuts from brands like Krispy Kreme and...
The winner will get the chance to taste a range of doughnuts from brands like Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’.(Hao / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – If getting paid to eat doughnuts sounds like your dream job, you’re in luck.

PlayStar online casino is looking to pay someone $1,000 to taste test doughnuts from the most popular brands in the country.

The winner will get the chance to taste a range of doughnuts from brands like Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’.

The winner will receive a $1,000 cash prize, expenses to cover the cost of the doughnuts, and a review published on PlayStar’s website.

Applicants must be U.S. residents and at least 21 years of age.

To apply, visit PlayStar’s website here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Because “Pop-Tart” is trademarked by Kellogg’s, the name is off limits on HomeGrown Wichita's...
Cease and Desist: Wichita restaurant forced to rename popular breakfast item
View inside the Rolling Hills Missile Silo in Central Kansas
$1.3 million missile silo hits real estate market in Central Kansas
Small towns
Looking for the friendliest town in Kansas? Here are the top 9
police lights
19-year-old Wichita man dies from injuries after crash near downtown
Scene of a crash near 39th and Rock.
17-year-old killed in crash near 39th & Rock identified

Latest News

FILE - Iowa's Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her inaugural address, Jan. 13, 2023, in...
Iowa law limits gender identity instruction, removes books depicting sex acts from school libraries
FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol on April 10, 2020, in...
Aide: North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum running for GOP presidential nomination
FILE - LSU head coach Kim Mulkey holds the winning trophy after the NCAA Women's Final Four...
Biden celebrating LSU, UConn champion basketball teams at White House
South Carolina Sens. Penry Gustafson, R-Camden, left, Katrina Shealy, R-Lexington, center, and...
Judge halts South Carolina’s new stricter abortion law until state Supreme Court review
FILE - A plane drops fire retardant near the Lake Christine wildfire on July 4, 2018, in...
Judge says fire retardant drops are polluting streams but allows use to continue