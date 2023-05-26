A group of Wichita high school seniors get a second end-of-year celebration

Legacy Works Program
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A group of Wichita high school seniors et a second end-of-year celebration. Five out of about 20 students are not only graduating high school, they’re also the first group to graduate from Legacy Ministries’ “Legacy Works” program.

The youth development program sets them up with a paid part time job as well as a number of different professional development workshops.

“A lot of times it’s kind of whatever they need,” says Executive Director Shelly Westfall. “At the beginning of this school year, we discovered that we had five that hadn’t had the opportunity to do driver’s ed, so we were able to work that out.”

Two of the graduating students said that the program helped set them up for success after high school. But it also helped them out in ways that you do not get in a typical classroom.

The program helps students through things like mental health, and coming out of their comfort zones in order to find their strengths that help them excel.

Legacy Ministries says every student who applies to the program gets an interview.

More information about Legacy Works is available on their website.

