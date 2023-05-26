Man sentenced to 10 years, 2 months for crash resulting in amputation

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man at fault in an October 2021 crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist in west Wichita heard his sentence Thursday in Sedgwick County District Court. A judge sentenced 40-yaer-old Ricardo Trevizo to 122 months (10 years, two months) in prison.

The crash led to doctors having to amputate the motorcyclist’s left leg below his knee. Police said on Oct. 9, 2021, Humberto Estrada was on his motorcycle, waiting for the red light to turn green at Kellogg and 119th Street West as Trevizo was trying to elude officers who initially tried to pull over his Chevy Tahoe in Kingman County. Trevizo led police on a chase going east on U.S. 54, (Kellogg) during which, speeds exceeded 100 mph.

“The Kansas Highway Patrol spiked the Tahoe near Goddard but it did not slow down. Estrada was stopped in the eastbound lanes of Kellogg when he was struck from behind by Trevizo’s truck,” the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said.

At the time of the chase, the DA’s office said Trevizo was driving with a suspended license and driving while intoxicated.

On April 4, Trevizo pleaded guilty to aggravated battery while driving under the influence. In court Thursday afternoon, the DA’s office said the judge also ordered Trevizo to pay nearly $16,000 in restitution to help cover Estrada expenses.

