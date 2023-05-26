No. 1 draft pick, ex-WSU star Sydney McKinney signs to play pro softball

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Athletes Unlimited, a professional softball league founded in 2020 announced Friday that Wichita State star Sydney McKinney, the first overall draft pick from the 2023 Softball College Draft, has signed on to compete in both AUX, which starts June 12, and the Championship season, which begins July 28 at Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont, Ill.

McKinney, who recently finished her career at Wichita State holds the WSU career and single-season records for batting average, hits and runs scored. A four-time All-American Athletic Conference First Team honoree, she also led the NCAA in batting average (.522) and hits (97) in 2022.

“Playing at this level for Athletes Unlimited while competing with and against such amazing athletes is a dream come true. AU embodies me as a person and is exactly where I want to be,” McKinney said. “I’m excited to continue to grow as an athlete and as a person within this league and can’t wait to have fun with new and old friends.

McKinney will join Odicci Alexander, Sis Bates, Andrea Filler, Sam Fischer, Rachel Garcia, Victoria Hayward, Aubrey Leach, Amanda Lorenz and Tori Vidales as athletes who have also confirmed to play both Athletes Unlimited Softball seasons this year.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com