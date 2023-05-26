No. 1 draft pick, ex-WSU star Sydney McKinney signs to play pro softball

Sydney McKinney wins AAC Player of the Year
Sydney McKinney wins AAC Player of the Year(WSU Athletics)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Athletes Unlimited, a professional softball league founded in 2020 announced Friday that Wichita State star Sydney McKinney, the first overall draft pick from the 2023 Softball College Draft, has signed on to compete in both AUX, which starts June 12, and the Championship season, which begins July 28 at Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont, Ill.

McKinney, who recently finished her career at Wichita State holds the WSU career and single-season records for batting average, hits and runs scored. A four-time All-American Athletic Conference First Team honoree, she also led the NCAA in batting average (.522) and hits (97) in 2022.

“Playing at this level for Athletes Unlimited while competing with and against such amazing athletes is a dream come true. AU embodies me as a person and is exactly where I want to be,” McKinney said. “I’m excited to continue to grow as an athlete and as a person within this league and can’t wait to have fun with new and old friends.

McKinney will join Odicci Alexander, Sis Bates, Andrea Filler, Sam Fischer, Rachel Garcia, Victoria Hayward, Aubrey Leach, Amanda Lorenz and Tori Vidales as athletes who have also confirmed to play both Athletes Unlimited Softball seasons this year.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Because “Pop-Tart” is trademarked by Kellogg’s, the name is off limits on HomeGrown Wichita's...
Cease and Desist: Wichita restaurant forced to rename popular breakfast item
View inside the Rolling Hills Missile Silo in Central Kansas
$1.3 million missile silo hits real estate market in Central Kansas
Small towns
Looking for the friendliest town in Kansas? Here are the top 9
police lights
19-year-old Wichita man dies from injuries after crash near downtown
Scene of a crash near 39th and Rock.
17-year-old killed in crash near 39th & Rock identified

Latest News

Keamonie Archie (left) and Greg Nichols.
Passing the torch: Former Hays athlete meets senior who broke 52-year-old record
Wichita Heights HS wheelchair athlete Grant Pierce is a national record holder in the...
Wichita Heights senior, national record holder gears up for final state meet
Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. guards against Indiana during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kevin McCullar announces his return to KU basketball
WSU baseball
Shocker baseball drops opening game of AAC Tournament