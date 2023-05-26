Rain and storm chances today into Memorial Day Weekend

Pockets of heavy rain likely, but severe risk is very low
Storm chances around the state today
Storm chances around the state today(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we are looking at a small weather pattern change today that will reduce the rain and storm chances over eastern Kansas. However, areas farther west will continue to see (mainly) afternoon and evening showers and storms into the holiday weekend.

Wake-up temperatures in the muggy 50s and 60s will climb into the near normal lower 80s this afternoon underneath a mix of sun and clouds.

Additional weak disturbances will drift across (mainly) western Kansas on Saturday and Sunday keeping small storm chances in the forecast. The better chance of getting wet will be along and west of a Hays to Pratt line, and like the last few rounds of rain, severe weather is not expected.

A gradual warming trend will take place through Memorial Day, and the unofficial start to summer will feel like it as highs climb into the lower to middle 80s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy; isolated afternoon storms. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 80.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 58.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 81.

Sun: Low: 60. High: 80. Partly cloudy; isolated storms.

Mon: Low: 61. High: 83. Partly cloudy.

Tue: Low: 63. High: 83. Partly cloudy.

Wed: Low: 64. High: 85. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Thu: Low: 65. High: 87. Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

View inside the Rolling Hills Missile Silo in Central Kansas
$1.3 million missile silo hits real estate market in Central Kansas
Because “Pop-Tart” is trademarked by Kellogg’s, the name is off limits on HomeGrown Wichita's...
Cease and Desist: Wichita restaurant forced to rename popular breakfast item
Small towns
Looking for the friendliest town in Kansas? Here are the top 9
Scene of a crash near 39th and Rock.
17-year-old killed in crash near 39th & Rock identified
Keamonie Archie (left) and Greg Nichols.
Passing the torch: Former Hays athlete meets senior who broke 52-year-old record

Latest News

Hit and miss rain chances will be around the state Friday.
Chances for rain continue, but not statewide
Rain and storm chances around the state today
Scattered showers and storms likely around the state today
Evening storms in different parts of the state
Scattered rain/thunder to wrap up the week
Rain chances for the metro
Hit and miss showers and storms around the state today