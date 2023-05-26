Rain and storm chances today into Memorial Day Weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we are looking at a small weather pattern change today that will reduce the rain and storm chances over eastern Kansas. However, areas farther west will continue to see (mainly) afternoon and evening showers and storms into the holiday weekend.

Wake-up temperatures in the muggy 50s and 60s will climb into the near normal lower 80s this afternoon underneath a mix of sun and clouds.

Additional weak disturbances will drift across (mainly) western Kansas on Saturday and Sunday keeping small storm chances in the forecast. The better chance of getting wet will be along and west of a Hays to Pratt line, and like the last few rounds of rain, severe weather is not expected.

A gradual warming trend will take place through Memorial Day, and the unofficial start to summer will feel like it as highs climb into the lower to middle 80s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy; isolated afternoon storms. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 80.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 58.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 81.

Sun: Low: 60. High: 80. Partly cloudy; isolated storms.

Mon: Low: 61. High: 83. Partly cloudy.

Tue: Low: 63. High: 83. Partly cloudy.

Wed: Low: 64. High: 85. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Thu: Low: 65. High: 87. Partly cloudy.

