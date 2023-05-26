Sheriff: Expect 10k-15k people per day over weekend to see body of exhumed nun

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Census data from the federal government counted the population of Gower, Missouri, just more than 1,500. The rural community may see 10 times that number each day over the weekend.

Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish told his Facebook audience Thursday evening that his department, along with other first-responding agencies, will be active in helping the flow of traffic as thousands are expected to visit the Benedictines of Mary Queen of Apostles Convent.

The sisters recently dug up the remains of their founder, Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, to place them under an altar in the chapel. Despite her death being four years ago, the body of Sr. Wilhelmina appears to be incorrupt. The news has brought national attention to the small town, and Fish implied that international visitors are expected, as well.

Called “a miracle in Missouri,” little of her body and nothing of her habit disintegrated during the four years since her burial, according to the Catholic News Agency. The convent believes it is the first case of an African American woman to be found incorrupt.

A pilgrim venerates the incorrupt body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, OSB, on May 20, 2023. Lancaster was recently exhumed in Gower, Missouri. (Kelsey Wicks/CNA)

The public will be able to view the body in the sisters’ chapel until May 29, and with the holiday weekend, Fish said his office is expecting an influx of visitors.

“We’re told to expect somewhere in the neighborhood of about 10,000, maybe 15,000 people per day — Saturday, Sunday, Monday,” Fish said.

The sheriff said the gravel roads and even lettered highways are not designed to handle those kinds of numbers, and so anyone not attending the viewing of Sr. Wilhelmina’s body is encouraged to stay off the roads nearby. And if people must travel, expect significant delays.

“The gravel road leading up the sisters’ road, we’re going to keep that dust control down,” Fish stated, also adding that he has requested county commissioners to lower the speed limit from 55mph to 35mph.

