Travelers ready for a getaway with Memorial Day weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Many Kansans plan to get away this holiday weekend.

While driving will be the most popular way of making it to the destination, airports across the country are seeing a lot of traffic. AAA said it would be one of the busiest Memorial Day weekends at airports since 2005.

Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport was busy with many travelers Friday seeking to use the holiday to enjoy the start of summer for many.

“Glad to get away,” said LaSandra Thomas before leaving Wichita Friday.

Thomas is going with her husband and daughter to Las Vegas to make the most of this holiday weekend.

“I do in-home daycare, and I’ve been doing it for over 20 years and so this is a good vacation for me,” she said.

With a longer trip, Raul Aketun is making his way to see his mother in Mexico.

“It’s been a year since I’ve seen her. Holidays are the chance to go.” Aketun added, “When you see your mom, enjoy her because mom is not forever. You got a chance to it because maybe tomorrow is late.”

Aketun and Thomas are among the 3.4 million Americans who are projected to fly out this weekend, according to AAA. It’s an 11 percent increase from last year and more than a five percent increase from pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

That demand heading into summer is pushing up the price of airfare. AAA said in cases of some of the top destinations, its booking data has prices up as much as 40 percent this Memorial Day weekend. Orlando, New York City and Las Vegas topping the list of destinations.

Usually a pricey trip, it’s something Aketun has managed to avoid thanks to the points on his credit card.

He said, “Points have been collecting all this year, paying for my ticket. There it is, free ticket, kind of free ticket, so here’s my chance.”

Thomas said the price for their weekend plane tickets is about average for what they’ve spent in the past, but like many, they’re ready to get away.

Thomas said, “A change of scenery. Go somewhere where it’s nice and just relax.”

