Warm Memorial Day weekend, a few stray storms possible

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be warm for the Memorial Day weekend with a few stray storms possible.

Isolated showers and storms will remain possible this evening and early tonight, but most locations will remain dry. Low temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s.

The storm chance will shift to western Kansas on Saturday with a few scattered storms possible during the afternoon and evening. A few of the stronger storms could produce isolated hail and gusty winds, but the overall severe weather threat will remain low.

It will be a warm day Saturday with highs in the 70s over western Kansas with lower 80s over eastern Kansas. Southeast winds will be gusty over western Kansas.

Sunday will bring a slight chance of showers and storms anywhere in the state, but any activity will remain isolated, so most locations will stay dry. Highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Memorial Day should be dry for most of the state as warm weather continues. Highs will reach the lower 80s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: A stray shower or storm possible this evening, otherwise partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 59

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 83

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 60

Sun: High: 80 Isolated showers and storms.

Mon: High: 81 Low: 61 Mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 84 Low: 61 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 85 Low: 62 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 86 Low: 64 Partly cloudy; isolated PM storms.

Fri: High: 84 Low: 64 Mostly cloudy; isolated PM storms.

