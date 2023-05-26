Wichita police looking for missing man with dementia

Tony Martinez.
Tony Martinez.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are looking for 68-year-old Tony Martinez, who has dementia and went missing Thursday night.

Martinez was last seen walking in the 1100 block of N. Dellrose Avenue.

He is 5-foot-5, 160 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in blue jeans, a blue shirt, and a white KU cap.

If you know where Tony is, call 911 immediately.

