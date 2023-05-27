Bishop Carroll wins 5A baseball title

WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) -Bishop Carroll claimed its first state championship since 2012, holding off De Soto 7-6 on Friday at Eck Stadium.

Bishop Carroll trailed 3-0 after the first inning but responded with four runs in the second. The Wildcats regained the lead in the fourth with two runs, only for Carroll to strike back with three runs in the bottom of the frame.

The Wildcats cut the deficit to 7-6 in the sixth, but Van Haneberg closed the door in the seventh inning.

The Golden Eagles end the year 24-1.

