Fourth man charged in Wichita murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A fourth man has been arrested in connection to a north Wichita murder, the Wichita Police Department said Saturday.

WPD arrested 26-year-old Joseph Fiedler on Friday on first-degree murder charges. His arrest is the fourth made in connection to the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Christian Santiago, who was killed in the 2800 block of E. Stadium Drive on April 30th.

47-year-old Adonis Andrews, 48-year-old Jorge Romero, and 41-year-old Shawn O’Brien are also charged with first-degree murder.

Court documents show the murder happened during a robbery.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com