Isolated storm chance continues Sunday and Memorial Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that isolated rain chances will continue through the rest of the Memorial Day weekend.

Isolated storms will be possible over portions of western Kansas tonight. Activity will remain hit and miss, so most of the state will remain dry.

More rain will be possible on Sunday with a few showers possible during the morning over central and eastern Kansas.

By the afternoon and evening, the storm chance will shift to western Kansas. A few storms could be strong to marginally severe with isolated hail and gusty winds.

Some of the storms may shift into central and eastern Kansas late Sunday night and into Monday morning. The rain chance on Memorial Day will remain over central and eastern Kansas with just a few isolated storms possible.

Temperatures will remain warm for the rest of the holiday weekend with highs near 80 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday should be dry for most of the state before storm chances begin to return late in the week ahead and into next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 60

Tomorrow: Isolated morning showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 80

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and storms late. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 62

Mon: High: 82 Isolated showers and storms.

Tue: High: 83 Low: 62 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 84 Low: 62 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 84 Low: 63 Partly cloudy; isolated PM storms.

Fri: High: 83 Low: 64 Partly cloudy; isolated PM storms.

Sat: High: 83 Low: 63 Mostly cloudy; scattered PM storms.

