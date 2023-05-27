No serious weather concerns for the holiday weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A stagnant weather pattern has resulted in a typical summer-time forecast for the holiday weekend.

Expect isolated pop-up storms today through Monday with the best chances of running into one or two across western Kansas. While severe weather is not expected today, a few stronger storms are possible on Sunday. The primary weather threat will be 1″ hail and wind gusts to 60 mph on Sunday evening. A few showers and storms are possible on Monday, however severe storms are not expected on Memorial Day.

Skies will remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy through the holiday with highs in the upper 70s and 80s. No significant changes to our “summer-like” weather pattern in the week ahead, with partly cloudy skies and isolated showers and storms in the forecast, especially towards the end of next week. Temperatures will remain near normal for late May and early June with 70s and 80s statewide.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 83

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 60

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers, a few rumbles. Wind: SE 10-15. High: 82

Tomorrow Night: Isolated evening storm or two, then partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 62

Mon: High: 83 Mostly cloudy, isolated showers and a few rumbles.

Tue: High: 84 Low: 61 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 85 Low: 62 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 86 Low: 64 Partly cloudy; isolated PM storms.

Fri: High: 84 Low: 64 Mostly cloudy; isolated PM storms.

Sat: High: 82 Low: 64 Mostly cloudy; isolated PM storms.

