No serious weather concerns for the holiday weekend

Hit or miss storms through Memorial Day
Isolated storms through the holiday weekend
Isolated storms through the holiday weekend(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A stagnant weather pattern has resulted in a typical summer-time forecast for the holiday weekend.

Expect isolated pop-up storms today through Monday with the best chances of running into one or two across western Kansas. While severe weather is not expected today, a few stronger storms are possible on Sunday. The primary weather threat will be 1″ hail and wind gusts to 60 mph on Sunday evening. A few showers and storms are possible on Monday, however severe storms are not expected on Memorial Day.

Skies will remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy through the holiday with highs in the upper 70s and 80s. No significant changes to our “summer-like” weather pattern in the week ahead, with partly cloudy skies and isolated showers and storms in the forecast, especially towards the end of next week. Temperatures will remain near normal for late May and early June with 70s and 80s statewide.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 83

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 60

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers, a few rumbles. Wind: SE 10-15. High: 82

Tomorrow Night: Isolated evening storm or two, then partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 62

Mon: High: 83 Mostly cloudy, isolated showers and a few rumbles.

Tue: High: 84 Low: 61 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 85 Low: 62 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 86 Low: 64 Partly cloudy; isolated PM storms.

Fri: High: 84 Low: 64 Mostly cloudy; isolated PM storms.

Sat: High: 82 Low: 64 Mostly cloudy; isolated PM storms.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Because “Pop-Tart” is trademarked by Kellogg’s, the name is off limits on HomeGrown Wichita's...
Cease and Desist: Wichita restaurant forced to rename popular breakfast item
View inside the Rolling Hills Missile Silo in Central Kansas
$1.3 million missile silo hits real estate market in Central Kansas
One person was critically injured in a shooting on North Market, in north Wichita.
UPDATE: 16-year-old boy critically injured in N. Wichita shooting
The Clinton County sheriff said crowds of 10,000, possibly 15,000 people each day are expected...
Sheriff: Expect 10k-15k people per day over weekend to see body of exhumed nun
Tony Martinez.
Wichita police looking for missing man with dementia

Latest News

McPherson wins back-to-back state titles, shuts out Chanute
generic
One critically injured following boating incident in Winfield
Many Kansans will be traveling during this extended weekend, with airports in the U.S. seeing...
Travelers ready for a getaway with Memorial Day weekend
Many Kansans will be traveling during this extended weekend, with airports in the U.S. seeing...
Ready to getaway with Memorial Day Weekend