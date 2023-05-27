Report: Bucks hiring Raptors’ Adrian Griffin as head coach

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Milwaukee Bucks are hiring Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin as the franchise’s next head coach.

ESPN Sources: The Milwaukee Bucks are planning to hire Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin as the franchise’s next head coach. Sides are progressing on terms of an agreement. pic.twitter.com/Kz1iydRKsF — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 27, 2023

ESPN reported that the Bucks landed on Griffin as their choice Saturday morning and began negotiations on a multiyear contract that is expected to result in a formalized deal soon.

Griffin began his coaching career in Milwaukee in 2008 as an assistant to Scott Skiles. This will be Griffin’s first head-coaching job after spending the last four years as an assistant in Toronto.

Griffin will replace Mike Budenholzer, who was fired after five years following a first-round playoff loss to the Miami Heat.

Griffin played nine seasons in the NBA, including stops with Boston, Dallas, Chicago, Houston and Seattle.

