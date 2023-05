WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County dispatch confirms two people are dead and one person is seriously injured after a crash at E. 63rd St. S. and S. 103rd St. E. Sunday afternoon.

Dispatch said the crash happened at 2:56 p.m.

12 News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more details.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com