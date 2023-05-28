Andover PD Chief: 2 dead in head-on collision after suspect steals vehicle, chase ensued

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: Andover Police Chief Buck Buchanan confirmed a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman are dead after a suspect involved in a police chase collided head-on with another vehicle.

Buchanan said around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, Andover Police received a call of a stolen vehicle from Dollar General.

“A lady gave the suspect a ride from Towanda, trying to be a good samaritan, and stopped at the Dollar General to get some stuff and that’s when the suspect stole her truck,” said Buchanan.

Buchanan said an Andover Police officer near Kellogg and Andover Road noticed the stolen vehicle and attempted to stop it. Buchanan said the driver in the stolen vehicle did not stop and a chase ensued.

The Kansas Highway Patrol also helped with the chase, Buchanan said.

“Until they got to about Greenwich and 37th street. At that time they started heading south and both Andover Police and KHP decided to terminate that pursuit.”

Buchanan said the suspect continued to 63rd St. S. where he hit a guardrail and lost a tire. He continued west towards Derby where he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle and then collided head-on with another vehicle.

The suspect is a 19-year-old man. Buchanan said he was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The victims are from the areas of Butler and Sedgwick counties. Buchanan said the suspect is from this area as well.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sedgwick County dispatch confirms two people are dead and one person is seriously injured after a crash at E. 63rd St. S. and S. 103rd St. E. Sunday afternoon.

Dispatch said the crash happened at 2:56 p.m.

12 News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more details.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com