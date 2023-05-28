Dole VA honors recently passed veterans with a final roll call

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Many will gather for Memorial Day services this holiday weekend. It will honor those service members who never made it home.

The Robert J Dole VA also took time Saturday to recognize the veterans who have been lost recently.

The VA hosts the Last Roll Call Service twice a year around Veterans and Memorial Days.

It’s meant to share the nation’s gratitude to the veterans and provide community to the families of those grieving the loss.

Robert J Dole VA Medical Center Chaplain David Fulton said, “Most of the time, they’ve already had their funerals, many have had military honors, but this is kind of a formal way for the nation to say thank you for your service.”

Dozens of families had their veterans honored who have passed away in the last six months.

That includes Virgil Uhrich of Wakeeney, who served in the Navy during the Vietnam War and died in January from Leukemia.

Kristi Grate, one of Uhrich’s daughters, said, “Really good to know that we’re not alone in the loss of our, the passing of our veteran and loved one. It’s really great to be able to get together veterans’ family members that have passed on.”

His children said it was important as a family to gather and pay their respects for all he did for them and the country.

Uhrich’s daughter Collett Spencer said, “I’m actually named after one of his Navy boats, the USS Collett, so he was always very proud to serve in the Navy, and he would tell us the good and the bad of it. Sometimes he would have to giggle about some of the actual stories, and then in the other stories, he was like you need to realize what was given for our freedoms.”

The VA said this is also a way to recognize the role of the family and what they do to support veterans and service members.

Chaplain Fulton said, “I see what war does to veterans, and it takes a toll on mind, body and soul. Just for the families, and families a lot of times bare the brunt of it, especially combat vets. They sustain the vet in their agony, and so we are thankful.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com