Isolated storms still possible on Memorial Day

A few storms possible, but not everyone will get rain
Forecast high temperatures on Memorial Day.
Forecast high temperatures on Memorial Day.
By Peyton Sanders
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that isolated showers and storms will remain possible for the rest of the Memorial Day weekend.

A few showers and storms will continue this evening and into tonight with activity scattered across the state. A few of the stronger storms could produce hail and gusty winds, but the overall risk of severe weather will remain low.

Isolated showers and storms will remain possible on Memorial Day. Most places will remain dry as the storm activity will remain spotty.

It will be a mild start to the day on Memorial Day with morning low temperatures near 60. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday should be dry for most of the state, but a stray shower or storm still cannot entirely be ruled out.

Better chances for showers and storms will return late this week and into next weekend as a slow-moving system comes in from the Desert Southwest.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 62

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Wind: SE/S 5-15. High: 82

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 62

Tue: High: 84 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 85 Low: 64 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 85 Low: 64 Partly cloudy; isolated PM storms.

Fri: High: 83 Low: 64 Mostly cloudy; isolated PM storms.

Sat: High: 81 Low: 63 Mostly cloudy; isolated PM storms.

Sun: High: 84 Low: 63 Partly cloudy; isolated PM storms.

