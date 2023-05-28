Man seriously injured after crashing car during police pursuit

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man was seriously injured Saturday night after he crashed his car during a police pursuit, the Kansas Highway Patrol reports.

The crash happened around 11:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of East Zimmerly Street. The driver, 34-year-old Clemente Garcia Jr., was fleeing from Wichita police when he ran his car into a utility pole and guardrail, KHP said.

Garcia was taken to a Wichita hospital after the crash.

