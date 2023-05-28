Prayer circle organized for girl injured in Winfield lake boating incident

Prayer circle for Winfield boat crash
Prayer circle for Winfield boat crash(KWCH)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Organizers holding a prayer circle Saturday for a young girl injured at Winfield Lake, Friday.

The prayer circle happened at 7 p.m. at Riggs park in Haysville. The park is located at 706 Sarah lane.

From the family’s Go-Fund-Me, it said the girl is 10-years-old and suffered very significant injuries. It also said the girl has a long road to recovery and will have extensive medical expenses.

The captain of the Winfield Fire Department said crews responded to a boating incident at Winfield Lake at 4:50 p.m. on Friday. He said one person suffered critical injuries and was taken to the hospital. The other suffered minor injuries.

If you’d like to donate to the Go-Fund-Me, click here.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Because “Pop-Tart” is trademarked by Kellogg’s, the name is off limits on HomeGrown Wichita's...
Cease and Desist: Wichita restaurant forced to rename popular breakfast item
View inside the Rolling Hills Missile Silo in Central Kansas
$1.3 million missile silo hits real estate market in Central Kansas
generic
One critically injured following boating incident in Winfield
One person was critically injured in a shooting on North Market, in north Wichita.
UPDATE: 16-year-old boy critically injured in N. Wichita shooting
Source: AP
SpaceX causes traffic jam in central Kansas

Latest News

26-year-old Joseph Fiedler was arrested Friday on first-degree murder charges.
Fourth man charged in Wichita murder
State threatening to seize 10 boats at Ala Wai Boat Harbor, citing expired permits
What the Tech: App of the day
What the Tech? App of the day Foodvisor
Isolated storms through the holiday weekend
No serious weather concerns for the holiday weekend