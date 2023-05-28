Prayer circle organized for girl injured in Winfield lake boating incident

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Organizers holding a prayer circle Saturday for a young girl injured at Winfield Lake, Friday.

The prayer circle happened at 7 p.m. at Riggs park in Haysville. The park is located at 706 Sarah lane.

From the family’s Go-Fund-Me, it said the girl is 10-years-old and suffered very significant injuries. It also said the girl has a long road to recovery and will have extensive medical expenses.

The captain of the Winfield Fire Department said crews responded to a boating incident at Winfield Lake at 4:50 p.m. on Friday. He said one person suffered critical injuries and was taken to the hospital. The other suffered minor injuries.

If you’d like to donate to the Go-Fund-Me, click here.

