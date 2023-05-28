Scattered showers and storms today, some may be severe

Primary threat: Hail and damaging wind gusts
Severe weather threat after 4pm
Severe weather threat after 4pm(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms are possible throughout the day and into the overnight across Kansas. A few of the stronger storms could become severe, especially between 5-10 pm. The severe storms are most likely to develop across western Kansas, then move into central Kansas after sunset. Skies will be mostly cloudy today with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

Any storms tonight should diminish after midnight, leaving spotty light showers through early morning on Memorial Day. Not a total washout with some sunshine in the forecast for Memorial Day, however more isolated showers and storms are possible by late afternoon into the evening. Keep the umbrella and your Storm Team 12 App handy if you have outdoor plans both today and Memorial Day.

An unsettled weather pattern continues in the week ahead with chances of showers and storms almost every day this week and even into next weekend. Most of the storms this week will occur during the late afternoon and overnight hours.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Isolated morning showers, otherwise mostly cloudy with more storms towards sunset. Wind: SE/S 5-15; gusty. High: 82

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 62

Memorial Day: Isolated morning showers, otherwise mostly cloudy with a few storms during the afternoon. Wind: S 10-15. High: 82

Tomorrow Night: Isolated showers and storms, otherwise partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 63

Tue: High: 84 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 85 Low: 63 Partly cloudy, a few storms after midnight.

Thu: High: 85 Low: 63 Partly cloudy; isolated PM storms.

Fri: High: 83 Low: 64 Partly cloudy; isolated PM storms.

Sat: High: 83 Low: 63 Mostly cloudy; scattered PM storms.

Sun: High: 83 Low: 63 Mostly cloudy; scattered PM storms.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

generic
One critically injured following boating incident in Winfield
26-year-old Joseph Fiedler was arrested Friday on first-degree murder charges.
Fourth man charged in Wichita murder
Because “Pop-Tart” is trademarked by Kellogg’s, the name is off limits on HomeGrown Wichita's...
Cease and Desist: Wichita restaurant forced to rename popular breakfast item
Prayer circle for Winfield boat crash
Prayer circle organized for girl injured in Winfield Lake boating incident
Source: AP
SpaceX causes traffic jam in central Kansas

Latest News

Virgil Uhrich of Wakeeney, who served in the Navy during the Vietnam War and died in January...
Dole VA honors recently passed veterans with a final roll call
Andover YMCA water park reopens for first time since last April’s EF-3 tornado
Andover YMCA water park reopened for the first time since last April's EF-3 tornado.
Andover YMCA water park reopens for first time since last April’s EF-3 tornado
Prayer circle for Winfield boat crash
Prayer circle organized for girl injured in Winfield Lake boating incident