Scattered showers and storms today, some may be severe

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms are possible throughout the day and into the overnight across Kansas. A few of the stronger storms could become severe, especially between 5-10 pm. The severe storms are most likely to develop across western Kansas, then move into central Kansas after sunset. Skies will be mostly cloudy today with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

Any storms tonight should diminish after midnight, leaving spotty light showers through early morning on Memorial Day. Not a total washout with some sunshine in the forecast for Memorial Day, however more isolated showers and storms are possible by late afternoon into the evening. Keep the umbrella and your Storm Team 12 App handy if you have outdoor plans both today and Memorial Day.

An unsettled weather pattern continues in the week ahead with chances of showers and storms almost every day this week and even into next weekend. Most of the storms this week will occur during the late afternoon and overnight hours.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Isolated morning showers, otherwise mostly cloudy with more storms towards sunset. Wind: SE/S 5-15; gusty. High: 82

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 62

Memorial Day: Isolated morning showers, otherwise mostly cloudy with a few storms during the afternoon. Wind: S 10-15. High: 82

Tomorrow Night: Isolated showers and storms, otherwise partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 63

Tue: High: 84 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 85 Low: 63 Partly cloudy, a few storms after midnight.

Thu: High: 85 Low: 63 Partly cloudy; isolated PM storms.

Fri: High: 83 Low: 64 Partly cloudy; isolated PM storms.

Sat: High: 83 Low: 63 Mostly cloudy; scattered PM storms.

Sun: High: 83 Low: 63 Mostly cloudy; scattered PM storms.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com