1 dead, 1 critical after Sumner Co. crash
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The Sumner County Sheriff’s office confirmed one person is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash Sunday.
Mike Friday, a lieutenant with the department, said it happened near 120th St. S. and K-49 highway.
Friday said two vehicles were involved. One driver died at the scene. The other was taken in critical condition to a Wichita hospital.
The department said more details will be provided once the investigation is complete.
