1 dead, 1 critical after Sumner Co. crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The Sumner County Sheriff’s office confirmed one person is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash Sunday.

Mike Friday, a lieutenant with the department, said it happened near 120th St. S. and K-49 highway.

Friday said two vehicles were involved. One driver died at the scene. The other was taken in critical condition to a Wichita hospital.

The department said more details will be provided once the investigation is complete.

