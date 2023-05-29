Bourbon Co. Sheriff: Guardrail pierces Jeep in DUI crash, no serious injuries reported

A crash scene in Bourbon County prompts the sheriff's office to issue a safety reminder to not...
A crash scene in Bourbon County prompts the sheriff's office to issue a safety reminder to not drink and drive.(Bourbon County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT
BOURBON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s a safety message echoed every holiday weekend. Still, it doesn’t hit home with everyone as evident by a busy weekend for law enforcement in Bourbon County.

Around noon Sunday, the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office wished everyone “a Happy and SAFE Memorial Weekend” with an urgent, visually driven reminder that the weekend can be enjoyed without drinking and driving.

The sheriff’s office shared photos of a mangled Jeep, impaled by a section of guardrail. The sheriff’s office reported the photos were from the second DUI crash Bourbon County deputies responded to during the holiday weekend.

The sheriff’s office said the SUV’s driver walked away from the crash in a situation “that could have ended much worse.”

