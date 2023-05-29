Ceremonies across Kansas, U.S. honor fallen servicemembers on Memorial Day

Memorial Day ceremony in Veterans' Memorial Park in Wichita, Kansas
Memorial Day ceremony in Veterans' Memorial Park in Wichita, Kansas(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Across Kansas and the nation, ceremonies throughout the day Monday, Memorial Day, honored service members who gave their lives in service of their country.

Wichita’s Veterans Memorial Park and Resthaven Mortuary and Cemetery were among local sites hosting Memorial Day ceremonies.

At Rest Haven, Congressman Ron Estes and Col. Steven J. Smart, Commander of the 184th Wing with the Kansas Air National Guard, stationed at McConnell Air Force Base, were the featured speakers. This was the 64th Annual Memorial Day Service at Resthaven. The ceremony also featured a flyover courtesy of the Commemorative Air Force Jayhawk Wing.

The ceremony at Veterans’ Memorial Park also featured a guest speaker along with a rifle salute. Herb Duncan, a veteran and Kansas Honor Flight volunteer, said it’s important to remember the fallen, as well as living veterans.

“A lot of Vietnam guys, when they came home, they were not treated very well. But over time, wounds will heal,” Duncan said.

