More storms on Memorial Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we are in for a seasonably warm Memorial Day across Kansas with most areas seeing some sunshine as well. However, scattered storms are possible across south-central Kansas this morning, and additional activity is possible over the northwest corner of the state later today.

Wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s will climb into the near normal lower 80s this afternoon. Expect similar temperatures on Tuesday, though storm-free locations will be a little bit warmer with highs in the middle 80s.

Overnight storms over western Kansas may move into central Kansas by Tuesday morning, but the Salina and Wichita areas should stay dry. However, the weather pattern promises to change very little this week meaning daily storms are possible through Friday if not Saturday.

Like the past few days, the main concern is areas of heavy rainfall as severe storms with large hail and damaging wind are unlikely in a weather pattern like this.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Scattered storms through midday, then partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15. High: 83.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 62.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15. High: 86.

Wed: Low: 63. High: 85. Partly cloudy.

Thu: Low: 64. High: 85. Partly cloudy; afternoon storms likely.

Fri: Low: 64. High: 84. Partly cloudy; evening storms possible.

Sat: Low: 63. High: 82. Mostly cloudy; showers/storms possible.

Sun: Low: 63. High: 84. Partly cloudy.

