More unsettled weather could bring welcome rains

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Thunderstorm chances will continue this week, but it may not be statewide and severe weather chances remain low. There is a threat of some heavy rainfall that could lead to some flooding, especially in parts of western Kansas.

Temperatures will reach the 80s on Tuesday with south or southeast winds nearly statewide. In the afternoon, the highest chances of storms will remain across western and northern Kansas. Late in the evening, scattered storms will shift into south central Kansas.

Chances for rain and storms will continue to be off and on throughout most of the week. Chances come back on Wednesday, especially for western Kansas. Again, the risk of severe weather remains low, but some heavy rainfall will be an ongoing threat.

Later in the week (Thursday and Friday), we should expect increased chances for showers and storms to push a bit farther east to include a good chunk of the state. The activity will remain scattered, but underneath the storms, some will have heavy rainfall.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 62.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: S/SE 5-15. High: 86.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds; scattered storms. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 63.

Wed: High: 85 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 83 Low: 65 Decreasing clouds; scattered PM/eve. storms.

Fri: High: 82 Low: 65 Mostly cloudy; scattered PM/eve. storms.

Sat: High: 79 Low: 63 Mostly cloudy; scattered storms.

Sun: High: 82 Low: 64 Increasing clouds.

Mon: High: 85 Low: 64 Becoming partly cloudy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com