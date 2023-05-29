More unsettled weather could bring welcome rains

Severe threat remains low, but some rain could be quite heavy in spots
Rain chances will continue for some Tuesday
Rain chances will continue for some Tuesday(KWCH)
By Dean Jones
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Thunderstorm chances will continue this week, but it may not be statewide and severe weather chances remain low. There is a threat of some heavy rainfall that could lead to some flooding, especially in parts of western Kansas.

Temperatures will reach the 80s on Tuesday with south or southeast winds nearly statewide. In the afternoon, the highest chances of storms will remain across western and northern Kansas. Late in the evening, scattered storms will shift into south central Kansas.

Chances for rain and storms will continue to be off and on throughout most of the week. Chances come back on Wednesday, especially for western Kansas. Again, the risk of severe weather remains low, but some heavy rainfall will be an ongoing threat.

Later in the week (Thursday and Friday), we should expect increased chances for showers and storms to push a bit farther east to include a good chunk of the state. The activity will remain scattered, but underneath the storms, some will have heavy rainfall.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 62.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: S/SE 5-15. High: 86.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds; scattered storms. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 63.

Wed: High: 85 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 83 Low: 65 Decreasing clouds; scattered PM/eve. storms.

Fri: High: 82 Low: 65 Mostly cloudy; scattered PM/eve. storms.

Sat: High: 79 Low: 63 Mostly cloudy; scattered storms.

Sun: High: 82 Low: 64 Increasing clouds.

Mon: High: 85 Low: 64 Becoming partly cloudy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Sedgwick County dispatch confirms two people are dead and one person is seriously injured after...
Andover Police Chief: 2 dead in head-on collision after chase with stolen vehicle
Chad Martin, father of 10-year-old Rielynn Martin, is asking for prayers as his daughter...
Father asks for prayers after 10-year-old daughter suffers brain injury in Winfield Lake boat crash
Sedgwick County Dispatch confirmed Sunday one person is critically injured after an industrial...
1 dead after industrial accident
police lights
Man seriously injured after crashing car during police pursuit
Prayer circle for Winfield boat crash
Prayer circle organized for girl injured in Winfield Lake boating incident

Latest News

storm outlook
More storms on Memorial Day
Forecast high temperatures on Memorial Day.
Isolated storms still possible on Memorial Day
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Isolated storm chance continues Sunday and Memorial Day
Memorial Day weekend forecast for Wichita.
Warm Memorial Day weekend, a few stray storms possible