KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Tipton Francis

Chaparral High School
Tipton Francis
Tipton Francis(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 45 minutes ago
Biography:

Academic Awards and Recognition: Driving Change Athlete of the month in VYPE magazine, Nominated for and attending HOBY, National Honor Society, Honor Roll, Valedictorian.

High School Involvement: Competitive dance, varsity tennis, varsity cheer, varsity track, State cheer and track, Class President, NHS, student council, Key Club, Live2Lead, Prepare to Launch, Completed over 100 community service hours.

Fun Fact: I have done dance since I was 3 and competitive dance since I was 6.

My dream: To be an accountant and be an advisor on a missions teams to help others and offer my business and financial knowledge.

Future Plans: I will be attending Kansas State University and Manhattan Christian College as a dual-enrolled student to major in accounting.

