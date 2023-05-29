KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Tipton Francis

Biography:

Academic Awards and Recognition: Driving Change Athlete of the month in VYPE magazine, Nominated for and attending HOBY, National Honor Society, Honor Roll, Valedictorian.

High School Involvement: Competitive dance, varsity tennis, varsity cheer, varsity track, State cheer and track, Class President, NHS, student council, Key Club, Live2Lead, Prepare to Launch, Completed over 100 community service hours.

Fun Fact: I have done dance since I was 3 and competitive dance since I was 6.

My dream: To be an accountant and be an advisor on a missions teams to help others and offer my business and financial knowledge.

Future Plans: I will be attending Kansas State University and Manhattan Christian College as a dual-enrolled student to major in accounting.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com