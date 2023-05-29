Wichita Sky Kings hope to break record attendance with free admission event

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita’s pro basketball team, the Wichita Sky Kings, are trying to set a record with free admission to Sunday’s game. The team wants to break attendance records by hosting some familiar and famous faces.

The Wichita Sky Kings play at Charles Koch Arena and fans are coming out to support.

“I really like the environment here. The players are really skilled. I just like it overall, it’s a really nice place,” said Devon Dwyer, a fan at the Sky Kings game.

The Sky Kings are quickly becoming a staple in the community. The team offers an exciting experience for fans and a family-friendly halftime entertainment.

Wichita fans are also coming out for a meet and greet with basketball stars like Ron Baker, Devonte’ Graham, and Jose Alvarado. Hollywood actor Charles Esten and local basketball star Ava Jones were also in attendance.

When it comes to the basketball experience, fans say it’s unique to the community.

“A lot of people say there’s nothing to do in Wichita. This is just proof to the pudding that there’s a lot of stuff to do,” said Ricky Hays, a fan at the Sky Kings game.

“The people are great. The community is great. There’s a bunch of energy, just a great place,” said Gage Chalashtari, a fan at the Sky Kings game.

