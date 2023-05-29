Wichitans participate in challenge honoring Medal of Honor recipient

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In gyms across the U.S., including Wichita, many put in the time and effort on Memorial Day to complete a challenge honoring the life of a Navy SEALs lieutenant who sacrificed his life for his country and fellow service members.

The special workout, “The Murph Challenge,” is named after fallen Lt. Michael P. Murphy who died in Afghanistan in 2005. Monday in Wichita, Murph Challenge participants at Wichita’s Foundations Fitness sought to complete a workout consisting of running two miles, completing 100 pullups, 200 pushups and 300 air squats.

The Murph Challenge is an annual fundraiser across the U.S. for the Lt. Michael P. Murphy Scholarship Founding, founded in 2013 by Lt. Murphy’s family.

Since 2014, Forged, a clothing brand that provides a portion of every sale to several military-affiliated, nonprofit organizations, reports raising more than $2 million for the Lt. Michael P. Murphy Scholarship Foundation.

Murphy posthumously received the Medal of Honor for actions he took on June 28, 2005, exposing himself to enemy fire in the mountains of Afghanistan, bravely standing in the open where he could send a signal to the base, requesting help and sharing his team’s location.

During an intense firefight, Murphy was mortally wounded.

The challenge honoring Murphy happens every year on Memorial Day. In Wichita, participants spoke of Murphy’s sacrifice and the opportunity to raise funds for a cause in his name.

Zach Iverson was among those gathered at Foundations Fitness to complete the challenge. Iverson said he’s motived by others working together tp push one another beyond their limits.

“We’re all motivated and excited to do that,” Iverson said.

Iverson, who has a brother in the military, said he thinks about the sacrifices of those honored on Memorial Day.

‘The Murph Challenge is worth it,” he said. “If you wanna try to better yourself and humble yourself at the same time, you’re gonna have a good time with this exercise.”

The challenge, in which some participants complete while wearing a weighted vest, pushes them physically and mentally, recognizing how Lt. Murphy pushed himself in his final hours of battle.

“The Murph Challenge is not just a physical test, but also a mental and emotional one. Participants are pushed to their limits and are encouraged to keep pushing through the pain and exhaustion, just as Lieutenant Murphy did during his final moments,” a statement from challenge organizers says.

