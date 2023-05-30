1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Russell Co.

By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs indicate a 45-year-old Dorrance, Kan. man died in a one-vehicle crash in Russell County Sunday morning.

The crash happened at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. The KHP said Wade Dyer was driving west on U.S. Highway 40 one mile east of Dorrance when he crossed eastbound lanes and drove into the ditch. The vehicle continued moving until it struck a concrete bridge barrier.

The impact with the barrier caused the vehicle, a 1994 Chevrolet 1500, to fall over the edge of the bridge and land on its wheels in the ditch channel.

Dyer was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

