Coast Guard searching for man who fell from cruise ship off Florida coast

FILE - The Carnival cruise line ship Carnival Magic sits docked on April, 2020, in Cape...
FILE - The Carnival cruise line ship Carnival Magic sits docked on April, 2020, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday, May 30, 2023, that it's searching for a man who fell from a cruise ship off the coast of Florida. The 35-year-old was on the Carnival Magic when he fell from the ship about 186 miles east of Jacksonville, Fla., on Monday, May 29.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday that it’s searching for a man who fell from a cruise ship off the coast of Florida.

The 35-year-old passenger fell from the Carnival Magic ship about 185 miles (east of Jacksonville on Monday, the service said in a statement. Aircraft and ships are being used in the search.

The man’s companion reported him missing late Monday afternoon, the statement said. It said security footage on the ship shows that the man “leaned over the railing of his stateroom balcony and dropped into the water” around 4 a.m.

Carnival said the Coast Guard released the ship from search efforts and told the captain to head back to port in Norfolk, Virginia. The ship can hold nearly 4,000 guests and is about 1,000 feet long.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Martin, father of 10-year-old Rielynn Martin, is asking for prayers as his daughter...
Father asks for prayers after 10-year-old daughter suffers brain injury in Winfield Lake boat crash
Sedgwick County dispatch confirms two people are dead and one person is seriously injured after...
Andover Police Chief: 2 dead in head-on collision after chase with stolen vehicle
police lights
Clearwater City councilmember identified as man killed in rural Sumner County crash
Sedgwick County Dispatch confirmed Sunday one person is critically injured after an industrial...
1 dead after industrial accident
The Wichita Sky Kings hope to break an attendance record with a free admission event.
Wichita Sky Kings hope to break record attendance with free admission event

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the Memorial Amphitheater of Arlington National Cemetery in...
Key test ahead on federal debt deal that could prevent a disastrous default
The small town of Gower, Missouri had thousands of unexpected visitors. Catholics from all over...
Thousands flock to see body of an exhumed nun that doesn’t appear decayed
Wichita Public Schools summer food program.
USD 259 summer food program begins today
FILE - U.S. Army Pfc. Leonard E. Adams, 25, of Dana, Indiana, died in January 1945 when he and...
US agency identifies remains of soldier killed in France during WWII
trans families leaving
Families say they’re leaving Missouri after legislation targeting trans youth passes