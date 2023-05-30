Fishing Derby raises thousands of dollars for friend in need on Memorial Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Monday’s Sharks Nest Memorial Day Fishing Derby gave participants a chance to lend a helping hand to a friend.

The goal was to raise money for Jerry Hazell, who had both of his legs amputated. Participants raised tens of thousands of dollars to help Jerry get prosthetics and make accommodations for his house and vehicle.

Despite the adversity and setbacks, it’s not stopping Hazell from doing what he loves.

“This is my paradise,” Hazell said. “I’ve had some challenges in the past year and a half, and I think I’m ready to overcome those.”

Leon Rausch — with assistance by Justin Peters — caught the prized $25,000 fish. They plan to donate the funds to Jerry along with the other donations.

“Jerry is a big deal here at the Sharks Nest,” Peters said. “He deserves it.”

Hazell said it was “a great day and a great place to be.”

“I’m touched, I really am. They’ve helped me, this is going to help a lot.”

