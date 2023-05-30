Four juveniles made false reports in Emporia Middle School dance incident

By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities investigating the Emporia Middle School dance incident conclude that four juveniles made false reports about inappropriate touching by a school staff member.

Emporia Police Department (EPD) indicated detectives are near the completion of their investigation into the alleged inappropriate touching of students by an adult at a May 12 Emporia Middle School dance. Authorities said more than 30 interviews have been conducted and several days were spent reviewing video footage from inside the school.

EPD said all alleged victims and their parents and guardians were given the opportunity to view the video footage with a detective at the Emporia Police Department.

According to Emporia Police Department, the investigation has revealed no probable cause to believe any adult intentionally touched any students in an inappropriate manner. Probable cause has been established to believe four juveniles made false reports to the Emporia Police Department regarding this incident. EPD intends to propose to the Lyon County Attorney’s Office that the four juveniles be formally charged with Falsely Reporting a Crime.

EPD thanks USD 253 for their cooperation in the investigation.

