Gas lines struck in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Garden City first responders and Black Hills Energy personnel are at the scene of a gas leak in the 3200 block of E. Schulman Avenue.

Garden City police said a gas line was struck Tuesday afternoon. Schulman Avenue between Larue Road and N. Jennie Barker Road has been shut down for repairs.

Drivers are asked to find alternative routes.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com