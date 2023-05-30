Gas lines struck in Garden City

Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Garden City first responders and Black Hills Energy personnel are at the scene of a gas leak in the 3200 block of E. Schulman Avenue.

Garden City police said a gas line was struck Tuesday afternoon. Schulman Avenue between Larue Road and N. Jennie Barker Road has been shut down for repairs.

Drivers are asked to find alternative routes.

