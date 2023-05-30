More rain chances around the state today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says last night’s storms are coming to a stop, and the day ahead looks storm-free with some sunshine. Wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s will climb into the middle to upper 80s this afternoon which is a few degrees above average for late May.

The next round of rain and storms will move into western Kansas after 5 pm today, and then move east into central Kansas tonight. The Salina area should see some storms after midnight, and it will be a close call in the Wichita area.

Like the past few days, the main concern is areas of heavy rainfall, and possible flooding. While some storms may be strong with small hail and damaging wind gusts, widespread severe weather is not expected.

The present weather pattern promises to stay intact through the week, and possibly into the weekend. Isolated to scattered showers and storms tomorrow should blossom into more widespread activity Thursday and Friday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy. Wind: S/SE 5-15. High: 86.

Tonight: Partly cloudy; isolated storms late. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: S/SE 10-20. High: 85.

Thu: Low: 65. High: 83. Mostly cloudy; afternoon storms likely.

Fri: Low: 65. High: 81. Mostly cloudy; afternoon storms likely.

Sat: Low: 63. High: 79. Mostly cloudy; showers/storms likely.

Sun: Low: 64. High: 82. Partly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 64. High: 85. Partly cloudy.

